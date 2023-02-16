General news

NATO officials warn of “more war” as Ukraine ground intensify

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

NATO officials recently indicated that Russia may be planning to launch attacks on Ukraine with heavy air power to break a battlefield deadlock, according to Aljazeera.

“The Russian land forces are pretty depleted so it’s the best indication that they will turn this into an air fight,” one of the officials told the Times.

Even now, Ukraine’s air defenses were “not enough” to face the threat the country is facing, noted US defense chief Lloyd Austin at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels.

“We’re going to keep pushing until we get more because that threat is out there,” he added.

Source: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/14/russia-prepares-air-fight-as-ukraine-ground-war-depletes-forces

