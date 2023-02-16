China / General news / Indonesia / Malaysia / Singapore / Sweden / Thailand

Thailand to host biggest military exercise in Asia Pacific this year

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Nation Thailand via Vietnam Plus.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces announced that Thailand will host the “Cobra Gold”, the annual, biggest military exercise in the Asia Pacific region for the first time this year, from 27 February to March 10, 2023.

The exercise will gather 7,394 military personnel from 30 countries, according to Vietnam Plus.

There will be seven participating countries in the main war exercises including Japan, the US, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand itself.

China, India and Australia will participate in humanitarian aid exercises while Cambodia, Laos, Brazil, Pakistan, Vietnam, Germany, Sweden, Greece, Kuwait and Sri Lanka will join as observers.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/thailand-hosts-cobra-gold-military-drills/248383.vnp

