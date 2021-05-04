Community news / Norway / Singapore

NBAS: 17 May photo and video competition

- by Mette Larsen - Leave a Comment

Norway 17 May photo or video competition

The Norwegian Business Association Singapore is in celebration of Constitution Day on 17 May hosting a photo/video competition.

May 17 is a celebration of the Norwegian Constitution, which was signed in Eidsvoll on the 17th of May 1814 when The Constitution declared Norway as an independent country.

The topic of the competition is “The essence of May 17, in the time we live in” and the winner can look forward to a selection of great prices.

Find more information on how to participate in NBAS’s photo competition here

