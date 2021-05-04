FinnCham HK introduced Greater Bay Area Committee

In a recent update, the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong introduced their committee, FinnCham’s Greater Bay Area Committee.

FinnCham’s Greater Bay Area Committee was launched in 2015 and the Committee’s main goals are to provide FinnCham members information about the GBA, raise awareness especially of the commercial opportunities, and build bridges between the Hong Kong and South China international business communities. The Committee currently has five members and it is working in close co-operation with Finnish Business Council Guangdong.

Committee’s Chairperson Mr. Matias Koski (Sales and Operations Lead, HMD Global) explains, “The Greater Bay Area initiative is China’s national, strategic project to develop a world-class city cluster driven by economic reform, innovation, increased connectivity, and integration. There will be business opportunities also for Finnish companies and across all sectors, especially in technology and innovation, financial services, and trade and logistics.”

