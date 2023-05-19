Neste completes expansion at Singapore refinery

Finnish Neste Corp. has completed their 1.6 billion EUR Singapore Expansion project.

The Singapore refinery expansion doubles Neste’s production capacity in Singapore. It brings the refinery’s total capacity to 2.6 million tons annually. Out of that, up to one million tons can be sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“This strengthens our position as the world’s leading SAF producer and marks an important milestone in our renewable growth strategy,” said Matti Lehmus, President and CEO of Neste.

“The completion of the construction is a remarkable achievement given the complexity of the project,” he added.

Neste is committed to supporting the aviation industry in achieving the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. Neste is also supporting Singapore in achieving its emission reduction targets as part of the Green Plan 2030.

“Singapore is a leading aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to being a global hub for SAF production, we have established an integrated SAF supply chain to Singapore Changi Airport. This makes our product available to an increasing number of regional and international airlines,” says Sami Jauhiainen. Jauhinen is acting Executive Vice President for the Renewable Aviation business unit of Neste.

