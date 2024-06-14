ASEAN representative met Ambassador of Norway to ASEAN

The Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Economic Community Satvinder Singh, met the Ambassador of Norway to ASEAN Kjell Tormod Pettersen.

The ambassador discussed follow-ups on the Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee Meeting as well as the ASEAN-EFTA Joint Declaration on Cooperation. Furthermore, they discussed initiating negotiations for a new agreement on Practical Cooperation Areas.

The political and economic union ASEAN consists of Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.

Source: Asean.org