New Danish Embassy opens in Malaysia

The Danish government wants to open new embassies in both Bosnia-Hercegovina, Moldova and Malaysia next year. Besides, the embassy in Tanzania will not be closed as previously decided. That’s what Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen briefed the Foreign Policy Committee, on 16 November 2023.

“The world has become more uncertain and unpredictable, so we need to build new alliances,” he said.

In that regard, the aim was to build new partnerships with countries outside of the West. That’s why Malaysia and Tanzania become new key partners.

In Malaysia, Danish companies already have a strong presence, and in Tanzania the embassy will be able to provide contributions to the work on the Danish government’s ‘Africa strategy.’ A strategy plan, which is expected to be launched next year.

Speaking of Moldova, Denmark wishes to have a diplomatic presence in all frontline states to Ukraine. And finally, with Bosnia-Hercegovina, Denmark wants to contribute to stabilising the country and building resilience to external influences. As well as supporting Bosnian EU approximations, as work on EU enlargement will be among the Danish tasks, when Denmark assumes the presidency of the EU in the second half of 2025.

When looking at Danish representations around the world – such as embassies and trade offices – the number has decreased since year 2000, where the Danish Foreign Service had 121 Missions. But in 2022, the number was 94. And it’s mainly missions in Europe and Asia that have been closed.

But now times have changed.

