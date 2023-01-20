New episode of SWEA Podden: Anna Rosenqvist on source criticism and living in China

SWEA Singapore has released a new episode of its podcast SWEA Podden.

The episode is an interview with teacher Anna who teach source criticism and decided to write a book about it since no materials on the matter existed.

After publishing the book, Anna followed her husband to Shanghai.

SWEA Podden talks to Anna about life in China and source criticism and how to deal with both at the same time.

SWEA promises good tips for anyone wondering how to navigate among the major amounts of internet information.

Additionally, listeners will learn the podcast has attained a new producing team member.

Listen to SWEA Podden and find more information: https://swea.org/vara-kanaler/swea-podden-start/?fbclid=IwAR1B1vJD2nZp88MI5H3Mri9d-H2e1FElKP89zC8DfrOiSFTmADOm9nKR1aY

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sweasg