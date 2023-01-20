Community news / Denmark / Singapore

DABS is grounded, connected and present after this year’s first Coffee Table Meeting

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Nathalie Coral Lepeltier for bringing in passion, wisdom and healthy energy at 2023’s first DABS coffee table meeting. Photo: DABS

Danish Business Association Singapore (DABS) thanked Nathalie Coral Lepeltier for being a part of this year’s first Coffee Table Meeting.

With her, Lepeltier brought passion, wisdom and healthy energy.

The association said Lepeltier challenged and helped the participating crowd to feel grounded, present and connected.

– The ability to balancing our heart and mind will make a difference for our inner growth and the decisions we make in our lives and businesses. What an inspirational way to start the year, the DABS stated.

Lepeltier thanked DABS for a warm welcome and said the meeting was perfect timing for the Chinese New Year of the Water Rabbit as it is the moon opening of a new year and that it requires our intuitions to operate to its  full potential.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DABSingapore/

Related posts:

Danish Adventurer to speak at DABS event DABS invite to Coffee Meeting webinar: “Mediation as a Method of Dispute Resolution” DABS hosted Coffee Table Meeting on green mobility with China Expert DABS and DTCC hosts “Meet the Chambers”

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *