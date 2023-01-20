DABS is grounded, connected and present after this year’s first Coffee Table Meeting

Danish Business Association Singapore (DABS) thanked Nathalie Coral Lepeltier for being a part of this year’s first Coffee Table Meeting.

With her, Lepeltier brought passion, wisdom and healthy energy.

The association said Lepeltier challenged and helped the participating crowd to feel grounded, present and connected.

– The ability to balancing our heart and mind will make a difference for our inner growth and the decisions we make in our lives and businesses. What an inspirational way to start the year, the DABS stated.

Lepeltier thanked DABS for a warm welcome and said the meeting was perfect timing for the Chinese New Year of the Water Rabbit as it is the moon opening of a new year and that it requires our intuitions to operate to its full potential.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DABSingapore/