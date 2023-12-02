New episode of ‘Without a trace’ in Thailand

Sporløs, the Danish program series about Danes who travel the world in search of missing relatives, has released its newest episode featuring Caroline who was born in Thailand. According to Carolines papers, she was left under a bush outside an orphanage in Thailand 29 years ago.

For years, she made a conscious effort to avoid delving into the mystery of her biological mother’s departure. However, the relentless yearning to uncover the reasons behind her mother’s decision finally compelled her to confront the truth. With the help from Mette Frisk from “Sporløs” and Disraporn Yatprom, she embarks on a journey to Thailand in pursuit of her elusive biological mother.

You can watch the episode on DRTV.

Expires: 24 June 2027