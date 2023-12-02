Chaos in China after two directors have disappeared without a trace

Two Chinese directors have been reported missing after a major financial scandal in China. One of China’s largest investment funds, Zhongzhi International Group, recently went under supervision of the authorities due to suspicions of financial crime. Now two directors associated with Zhongzhi, have mysteriously disappeared.

It concerns Ma Hongying, the CFO of Zhongzhi and chairman of Dalian My Gym Education Technology, along with Ma Changshui, the vice president of Zhongzhi and a key figure in Xinjiang Tianshan Animal Husbandry Bio-engineering. Both held crucial positions within the troubled investment fund.

“We are not aware of the specific reason why we cannot get in touch with Ms. Hongying,” the company wrote in a statement.

Zhongzhi has faced financial turmoil following the sudden death of its founder, Xie Zhikun, in December 2021. The company’s situation was further aggravated by the 2021 Evergrande property chain collapse.

Controlling numerous wealth management firms, Zhongzhi declared insolvency on Wednesday, November 29. The specific reasons behind the directors’ disappearance remain unknown.

Source: bt.dk