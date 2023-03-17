Join NZTCC Multi-Chamber Networking in Bangkok

The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) invites interested participants to join the “NZTCC Multi-chamber Networking @Nite Event” on Thursday, 30 March 2023 at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, organized by NZTCC.

The evening features raffle prizes, lucky draws, product showcases, and a networking session accompanied by a delicious cocktail-style menu and free-flow soft drinks and wine.

The attending fee for TFCC members is 990 baht and 1,490 for non-members.

For attending, please register here.