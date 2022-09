The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok and the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) are to host a “Future Trends in Education” webinar via Zoom on 10 September 2022 from 10:30 AM -12:00 PM (BKK time).

The speakers include:

Dr. Suchatvee Suwansawat, President of Council of University Presidents of Thailand

Dr. Nattapon Chawla, VOXY

Nada Abhiskulshat, Tutor e Institute

K-Chai Indrakamhang

Nond Phokasub, Bangkok Patana School

For registration, please visit here.