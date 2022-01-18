New report: China amongst countries behind increased espionage threat against Denmark

The espionage threat against Denmark from foreign countries has become more significant in recent years and China, Russia, and Iran, in particular, are behind the increased espionage threat against the nation, a new Danish Security and Intelligence Service (DSIS) report show.

Media JydskeVestkysten writes that DSIS’s report “Assessment of the espionage threat against Denmark ” is the first of its kind and that the threat includes specifically espionage, influence, harassment, and attempts to illegally acquire products, technology, and knowledge. Liquidation attempts have also been seen in very special cases.

In a press release, Anders Henriksen, head of counter-espionage at DSIS says, “The threat from foreign states’ intelligence activities against Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands has become more significant in recent years. We are facing a broad-spectrum and complex threat from foreign states’ intelligence activities.”

“The threat originates primarily from Russia, China, and Iran, but there are also examples of other states carrying out intelligence activities in Denmark,” he continues.

The foreign intelligence services are particularly interested in Danish politicians, ministries, and officials in central administrations.

According to the report, Denmark is an attractive target due to “Denmark’s active role on the international stage, digitalization and a high level of technological knowledge”. For example, Denmark’s leading position in energy and biotechnology makes Denmark an attractive target for China in particular. At DSIS, efforts in counter-espionage have been strengthened as a result of the significant espionage threat.

“We have expanded our analysis and investigation capacity and our advisory efforts. Among other things, it is important that employees in ministries, universities, and technology companies are aware of the threat so that they can take the right precautions,” Anders Henriksen says.

“Ultimately, it is about protecting the security of Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands, our interests and our economy,” he adds.