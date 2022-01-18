Learn more about expectations for the global shipping crisis in 2022 and beyond

DCCC invites you to their upcoming event covering expectations for the global shipping crisis in 2022 and beyond on 17 February.

More about the event, DCCC writes:

The pandemic has shaken the global shipping and logistics industry and caused a global shipping crisis. How is the outlook of the global shipping and logistics industry in 2022? Will there be an improvement or will the new year bring more challenges?

Denmark is characteristically a small country, yet with a large footprint in the global shipping and forwarding trade. It is home to both Maersk and DSV Air and Sea, two of the largest companies in these industries respectively.

The DCCC has invited two speakers from these two companies to share their insights on the shipping crisis. Anne-Sophie Zerlang Karlsen is the COO for Maersk in the Asia Pacific, and Lennart Naesby is Senior Director for Commercial China at DSV Air & Sea.

Find more information and sign up here