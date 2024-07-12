New Danish documentary about Danish-Thai relationships

Last week a new Danish documentary was released on the state-supported Danish media DR. It portraits several relationships between Danish men and Thai women. Exploring how sometimes money plays a big part in the relationship.

An example of this is Per, who was married to his wife for many years, and then she allegedly hired an assassin to kill him in a hit and run, while he was biking. Luckily he survived. This happened in 2022.

The former Danish pastor to Bangkok, Christa Lund Herum, appears in the documentary as a local source. According to her, she sees many different relationships between the two nationalities:

“I see some relationships where everything works just fine, but I also see relationships where there are issues especially when people walk into the union with different expectations,” she says in the series.

Some individuals in Bangkok sees the series as problematic and as enhancing stereotypes:

“It’s disappointing to see how Nordic media always focuses on making these derogatory stereotypes tv shows about Nordic men in Thailand,” says Thordur Adelsteinson, former Chairman of Thai Nordic Association.

“We have the same on RTL with Germans,” says Horst Wiezorreck, board member of Thai Nordic Association and continues: “That’s what they think people need to see.”