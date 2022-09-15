Two decades after filming; Thai court demands continuous repair of Maya Bay

Thai authorities might fear new rushes of tourists at Maya Bay in Koh Phi Phi Leh with COVID-19 out of the picture, as the country’s supreme court has ordered officials to keep moving forward with environmental rehabilitation work. The court further upheld a previous ruling by a civil court, that the Royal Forest Department was responsible for the rehabilitation of Maya Bay.

The beach at Maya Bay is one of the most popular beaches for Nordic tourists, and was reopened at the start of 2022 after very restrictive travel rules due to COVID-19 had oppressed tourist numbers greatly.

More than two decades ago, 20th Century Fox movie “The Beach” starring Leonardo DiCaprio was shot on the Island of Kho Phi Phi Leh in southern Thailand. At the time, environmental campaigners attempted, through court, to stop filming the movie, as they were concerned about potential ecological damage. Nevertheless, the movie’s – and the bay’s – popularity exploded, and the island quickly experienced a daily influx of 6.000 visitors.

Local authorities filed a civil lawsuit in 1999 against thai government agencies, 20th Century Fox and the film coordinator and claimed 100 million THB in compensation for environmental damage. The beach was closed in October 2018.

