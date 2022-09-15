Denmark / General news / Philippines

Filipino singer & actor Gerald Santos is to perform “Miss Saigon” in Copenhagen

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Gerald Santos.

Filipino singer and actor Gerald Santos recently shared in a media conference about his departure to Copenhagen, Denmark to start rehearsals of the Danish edition of “Miss Saigon” in December 2022.

“I’ve been learning my songs in Danish, which is said to be one of the most difficult languages to learn,” Gerald said.

Previously, he was in 553 performances (8 shows per week) as anti-hero Thuy in the Miss Saigon UK/International Tour 2017-2019.

He said that getting to perform the show in a different language opens a new dimension to the role.

Miss Saigon is produced by DetNy Theater, the biggest theater company in Denmark.

The show will run from February 9, 2023 until June 3, 2023 in Copenhagen.

