Learn more about sustainability perspectives from Nordic Ambassadors

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham Philippines) is to organize “Nordic Ambassadors’s Forum: Sustainability Perspectives” on 3 November 2022 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Dusit Thani Manila.

Mainly, the event’s discussion will focus on SDG 17: Partnerships for the goals.

The four Nordic Ambassadors and business representatives from Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden will share about how to be successful in sustainability in all levels: individual, company, and a country.

For more information and registration, please visit here.