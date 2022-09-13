Community news / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Norway / Philippines / Sweden

NordCham to host virtual event on latest updates on the Philippines conditions

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Nordic Chamber Of Commerce in the Philippines (NordCham Philippines) is to host a virtual event, “Latest Updates on the Situation in the Philippines” on tomorrow, 14 September 2022, at 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM.

Greg Wyatt, Director of Business Intelligence at PSA Philippine Strategic Associates and other research analysts will share all the latest developments on current travel, security, the economy, and general conditions in the Philippines.

The event is open to NordCham Members, PSA Clients, and friends and it is free of charge.

For interested attendees, please register here.

