Attend Joint Maritime Committee meeting in December 2022

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (NordCham) invites all interested participants to join the “Joint Maritime Committee Meeting November/December 2022” on 1 December 2022 from 4 PM to 5.30 PM at German Club Manila Inc.

Penthouse, the Philippines.

At the committee, Mr. Harald Solberg, CEO of Norwegian Shipowners’ Association will feature as the speaker.

Plus, there will be networking opportunities with Christmas mulled wine.

The event is organized in collaboration with the Joint Maritime Committee (JMC) of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (DCCP), the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI), and the Philippines Norway Business Council (PNBC).

For attending, please register here.