Committee for the Future of the Parliament of Finland visits Indonesia

Last week, the Committee for the Future of the Parliament of Finland visited Indonesia to meet with the Indonesia-Finland Partnership Group and Commission VII at The People’s Representative Council’s Building in Jakarta. This was announced on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Finland in Jakarta.

The Committee for the Future is an established, standing committee in the Parliament of Finland. The Committee consists of 17 members of the Finnish Parliament. The Committee’s mission is to generate dialogue with the government on major future problems and opportunities, and serves as a think tank for future development and science- and technology policies in Finland.

Discussions included sustainable energy transition and quality education. After the meeting, the delegation visited the National Museum, while the cultural side of the programme included visiting the National Monument and Cikini Library.

