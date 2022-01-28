Sign up for NordCham Vietnam’s Business Briefings: Covid-19 updates 

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce Vietnam invites you to their NordCham Business Briefings: Covid-19 updates on 15 February.

Key topics include COVID-19 related topics about Nordcham, EuroCham updates, and the latest travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, and regulations.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Mr. Thue Quist Thomasen – Nordcham Chairman/ EuroCham Executive Board Member and CEO of YouGov.

Ms. Hang Nguyen – Partner from Baker Mckenzie in HCMC.

Ms. Wendy Vu – Country Manager at Qatar Airways

Find more information and sign up here