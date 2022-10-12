Thai AirAsia launches flights from Bangkok to capital of Bangladesh and city in northern India

AirAsia Thailand recently announced launching flights from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport (DMK) to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh and Lucknow city in northern India.

According to Travel News Asia, the airline will operate four flights per week to Dhaka commencing 24 November 2022, and thrice weekly to Lucknow from 4 December 2022.

Now, AirAsia operates six regional routes, flying from Bangkok Don Mueang to Kolkata, Kochi, Jaipur, Bangalore and Chennai in India and to the Maldives.

“Dhaka and Lucknow are new and exciting destinations AirAsia will be flying direct to for the first time with these additions. On top of attracting tourists to Thailand, the unique and magnificent architecture of these two cities should make them another popular aspiration for avid Thai travelers looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya.

Promotional fares for the four weekly Bangkok DMK – Dhaka flights start from THB3,590 per sector for AirAsia members, while the three weekly Bangkok DMK – Lucknow flights have a starting fare of THB3,290 THB per sector.

The bookings can be made through the AirAsia Super App.

