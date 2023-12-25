Kuala Lumpur to Singapore: Busiest flight route internationally

Travel intelligence company OAG has disclosed its annual ranking of the world’s busiest international flight routes. This year, the route from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to Singapore is considered the busiest one.

The data is based on number of seats sold, and this year that route sold 4,9 million seats. It used to have 82 daily flights before the pandemic, but that number has decreased to 36 flights per day. Furthermore, it’s a short flight, only lasting around an hour. Still, it’s the route with most seats booked this year.

The rest of the list goes as following:

1. Kuala Lumpur – Singapore Changi: 4.9 million seats

2. Cairo – Jeddah: 4.8 million seats

3. Hong Kong – Taipei: 4.6 million seats

4. Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai: 4.2 million seats

5. Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita: 4.1 million seats

6. Dubai – Riyadh: 3.9 million seats

7. Jakarta – Singapore Changi: 3.9 million seats

8. New York JFK – London Heathrow: 3.8 million seats

9. Bangkok – Singapore Changi: 3.4 million seats

10. Bangkok – Seoul Incheon: 3.3 million seats

Source: The Sun