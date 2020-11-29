Swedish embassy invites to Pippi Longstocking’s 75th anniversary at IKEA Thailand

The Swedish Ambassador Jon Åström Gröndahl together with Naanmee Books and IKEA Thailand invites to a “Non-Violence Workshop: How to keep children away from violence” on 29 November and 4 December 2020.

The host is talented model, actress, MC and UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador for Asia Pacific Khun Sirinya Cindy Bishop. She is also auther of “My body my temple”, a book aimed to teach children about their body, self respect and acceptance of others.

IKEA Bangna: Sunday 29 November 2020 2-4pm.

IKEA Bangyai: Friday 4 December 2020 10am -12pm.

The event is free for all but requires registration.