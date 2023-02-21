Two more premium beer brands launched in Laos

The Lao Brewery Company launched two additional brands of beer; Somersby and Kronenbourg 1664, in Vientiane, Laos in early February.

According to the Managing Director of Lao Brewery Company, Mr. Kissana Vongsay shared that Somersby will be available to purchase later this month.

Plus, the company will distribute two kinds of Kronenbourg 1664, which are Blanc and Kronenbourg 1664 Larger, reported Lao News Agency.

Somersby is one of the favorite drinks in Europe. It was established in Denmark and was the best seller of Carlsberg in 2014.

Kronenbourg 1664 is the best selling French beer in the world and is the market leader for high-end premium beers.

Both brands are owned by the Danish brewing house Carlsberg Group.

Source: https://kpl.gov.la/EN/detail.aspx?id=10298