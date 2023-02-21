Business in Asia / Denmark / Food & Beverage / Laos

Two more premium beer brands launched in Laos

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Lao Brewery Company launched two additional brands of beer; Somersby and Kronenbourg 1664, in Vientiane, Laos in early February.

According to the Managing Director of Lao Brewery Company, Mr. Kissana Vongsay shared that Somersby will be available to purchase later this month.

Plus, the company will distribute two kinds of Kronenbourg 1664, which are Blanc and Kronenbourg 1664 Larger, reported Lao News Agency.

Somersby is one of the favorite drinks in Europe. It was established in Denmark and was the best seller of Carlsberg in 2014.

Kronenbourg 1664 is the best selling French beer in the world and is the market leader for high-end premium beers.

Both brands are owned by the Danish brewing house Carlsberg Group.

Source: https://kpl.gov.la/EN/detail.aspx?id=10298

Related posts:

carlsberg beer malaysiaSingaporeans and Malaysians chug more Danish beer Danish microbrewery expands to Singapore tuborg campain laos openTuborg gives Laotians chance to win trip to Denmark Special edition Carlsberg cans evokes a sense of pride in Malaysia’s Sabah community

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *