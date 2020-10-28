Nordic Innovation House Hong Kong welcomes new member Meniga

The Nordic Innovation House Hong Kong wants to introduce the new member Meniga.

“Meniga was founded in Iceland in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2007–2009. The effect of the recession in Iceland was palpable and Meniga quickly gained momentum by helping Icelanders find their way out of a precarious situation and get their personal finances back on track, gathering invaluable experience along the way.”

“The recession that we face as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic will differ in many ways, but Meniga’s origins give us a unique perspective of the way forward for retail banks.” The Nordic Innovation House writes.