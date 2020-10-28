Danish-Vietnamese Energy Partnership integrated renewable energy for the future

On 23 October 2020, experts from the Electricity Regulatory Authority of Vietnam, the National Load Dispatch Center, the Danish Energy Agency, the Transmission System Operator – Energinet, presented highlights of the last 3 years’ cooperation on integration of renewables in the Vietnamese power system in a conference in Hanoi.

Together they have developed forecasts of renewables, tools for adequate dimensioning of ancillary services and updated grid codes. These are prerequisites for an efficient integration of renewables in large scale.



The workshop is under scope of the Danish-Vietnamese Energy Partnership Vietnam during the period 2017-2020.