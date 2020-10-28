Nordic Innovation House Singapore invites to E-Commerce Supply Chain Challenge 2020

Ecommerce in Singapore is flourishing and is expected to grow to US$27 billion by 2025 (e-Conomy SEA 2019). The onset of COVID-19 has further accelerated this growth. With the increase in e-commerce transactions and high parcel delivery volume, this has highlighted the importance and need to optimise productivity and improve overall cost for e-commerce supply chain in a sustainable way.

The event is co-organised by Enterprise Singapore and IPI Singapore

Challenge Statements & Apply Details:

Submission Deadline: 20 November 2020

Participants will work on real-life challenge statements and collaborate with e-commerce supply chain players to optimise operations and catalyse growth in a sustainable manner. Each challenge statement may be allocated up to S$2M in co-funding grant support for eligible enterprises from prototype to deployment to adoption.