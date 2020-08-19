Nordic Innovation House Hong Kong announced the date for Fintechweek 2020

Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong (NIH-HK) invites Fintech crowd to participate in the up-coming Hong Kong FInTech Week 2020 happening on 2-6 November 2020. The announcement said:

“Hosts by InvestHK, Organises by FINNOVASIA and supports by NIH-HK, we are excited to announce Hong Kong FinTech Week is back on November 2-6!

Don’t miss out on Asia’s most anticipated Global Fintech conference online from anywhere in the world attracting thousands of fintech entrepreneurs, investors, regulators and visionaries from over 70 economies.

In its fifth edition, Hong Kong FinTech Week will feature multi-track conferences with prominent speakers, the Global Fast Track Programme, networking opportunities and exciting insights into the latest FinTech trends in the industry.”

For more information, please click HK FinTech Week 2020