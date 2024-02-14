Cambodia / Denmark / International relations / Norway / Sweden

Nordic MP’s praise access to health services in Cambodia

Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen
Photo: UNICEF

A delegation of Members of Parliament from Norway, Sweden and Denmark praised the improved access to health services for underprivileged communities in Cambodia on their four day visit.

The Nordic countries had previously supported programs such as Gavi – the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, the Global Fund and Unicef. The programs all worked towards bettering maternal health and child health in the country.

The delegation among other things visited the floating village of Meat Kla, to see the challenges of delivering healthcare services to remote communities. Furthermore, the delegation visited Aranh Rainsey Primary and Secondary School, to engage with adolescents on the support they receive on reproductive and sexual health rights.

Will Parks, UNICEF Cambodia Representative, praised the support by the Scandinavian countries, and emphasized the impact it has on the Cambodian children. Furthermore, he underlined, that multilateral corporations are important to build a better future for the children.

Source: khmertimeskh.com

Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

