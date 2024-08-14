Business in Asia / China / Denmark

Despite Criticism, Chinese Webshop Rises in Popularity in Denmark

- by Miriam Soukaina Nenni

The Chinese e-commerce platform Temu has become the second most popular webshop among Danish consumers, according to a new analysis about Danish consumer habits from Dansk Industri, the Confederation of Danish Industry.

Despite warnings from the Danish Consumer Council and Minister for the Environment, Magnus Heunicke, about product safety issues and EU regulation violations, Temu has overtaken established webshops like Matas, Elgiganten, and H&M.

The new analysis also shwos that the chinese wepshop Shein is also on the top-10 list of most popular websites among Danish consumers.

