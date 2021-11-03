NordicGreen 2021 brought Nordic Ambassadors and companies together in Singapore

NordicGreen 2021 brought on 28 October together the Nordic Ambassadors to Singapore and leading Nordic companies in the Asia-Pacific to discuss their commitment to becoming the most sustainable and integrated region in the world by 2030.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Singapore, Finnish Ambassador, H.E. Antti Vänskä pointed out the many examples global Finnish companies have taken to contribute to a greener future.

Steven Bartholomeusz from Neste participated in the fireside chat to discuss Nordic innovations in reducing the carbon footprint that is relevant for Singapore and Southeast Asia.

The event was hosted in collaboration with Innovation Norway, the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, Embassy of Sweden in Singapore, Business Sweden, Embassy of Denmark in Singapore, Business Iceland, Nordic Innovation House – Singapore, and Nordic Innovation.

Other participants and speakers included Grzegorz Lisak from Nanyang Technological University, Kari Punnonen from Wartsila Corporation, Josephine Moh from Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Anne Karumo from Superson, and Riku Mäkelä from the Embassy of Finland in Singapore.