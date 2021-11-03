Tetra Pak Thailand appoints new Managing Director

Swedish-Swiss Tetra Pak, the world-leading processing and packaging solutions company has appointed Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai as the new Managing Director, according to this company statement.

With over 10 years of experience at Tetra Pak, she takes over from Mr. Bert Jan Post to become the first local Managing Director for Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited.

As the new Managing Director, Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai will be responsible for Tetra Pak’s business operations in Thailand and Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos. She previously worked as the Cluster Marketing Services Director of Tetra Pak Asia Pacific, and was responsible for Marketing Services, Category Management, and New Product Development activities in the whole of Asia Pacific, covering 24 countries in the Greater China area and for South Asia, East Asia, and Oceania.

“I’d like to thank Mr. Bert Jan Post for four years of leading Tetra Pak Thailand organization and growing our business from 2017 – 2021. I am honored to have been appointed as Tetra Pak Thailand Managing Director. It is a privilege to be part of a company which is led by a purpose which really matters – to make food safe and available, everywhere,” said Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai.

“I will do my utmost to work closely with our customers, suppliers, and stakeholders to ensure safe food is delivered to our communities and continue to strengthen the commitment to our brand promise – protects what’s good – protecting food, protecting people, and protecting our planet,”​

Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai brings extensive sales and marketing experience from her previous postings with the Tetra Pak group. She joined the company in 2010 and has held management positions including Cluster Marketing Services Director, Key Account Director, Marketing Director, and Marketing Manager. As a consumer-focused marketer, she has more than 15 years of experience with global leaders in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and packaging industries such as Kimberly-Clark, Sara Lee, and MeadWestvaco, both in Thailand and in North America.

Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai holds an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a Bachelor’s Degree from Thammasat University.