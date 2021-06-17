Learn more about Smart and Sustainable Cities

The Nordic Innovation House Singapore invites to join JTC Corporation as they share info on Punggol Digital District, Jurong Innovation District, Woodlands North Coast and One-North in the next webinar on 30 June 2021. Participants will gain insights into Singapore’s smart and green industrial landscape and new market opportunities in the smartcity sector.

Want to know more about Singapore’s upcoming vibrant smart and sustainable business developments?

• Register here.

• Date: 30th June 2021, Wednesday

• Time: 16:00pm – 17:00pm (Singapore time / UTC +8)

This webinar is part of the NIH-SG Smart & Sustainable Cities Virtual Market Entry Programme (15-26 Nov) organized by Nordic Innovation House – Singapore and Nordic partners; Embassy of Denmark in Singapore, Embassy of Finland in Singapore, Innovation Norway, Business Sweden Asia-Pacific, and Business Iceland. For more programme info, please read here.