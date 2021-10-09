Ambassador Lochen held digital press meeting on the opening of the new MUNCH Museum 

On 5 October, Ambassador Grete Lochen, together with the Director of MUNCH Museum, Mr. Stein Olav Henrichsen held a digital press meeting on the opening of the new MUNCH Museum in Oslo (on 22 October).

The Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi states that the event was part of the celebration events of the Embassy to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Norway diplomatic ties (1971-2021).

The event was attended, physically and virtually, by 30 local newspapers and museums across the country. It offered a good opportunity for the participants to exchange with Director Henrichsen about the life and art works of Edvard Munch, a well-known Norwegian artist, and about the unique characteristics of the new MUNCH museum.

Mr. Stein Olav Henrichsen also shared the Museum’s plan to become more attractive and able to connect with a wider audience. Changing the way we design programs, making them live and more relevant to the audience’s interest, and using digital tools were among the key suggestions, the Embassy states.

Ambassador Grete Lochen echoed Mr. Henrichsen’s idea about treating children as VIP guests. “Children should be a target group of any museum. Helping the future generations more exposed to arts, and thus enabling them to understand and feel arts would be a museum’s important mission,” the Ambassador said.