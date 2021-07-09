Thailand Expat Guide – the 2021 book is here

ScandAsia has published the 2021 edition of “Thailand Expat Guide”

This book is intended as a help for both newcomers and longer staying expats who have decided to live and work in Thailand. It explains and facilitates practical issues and intends to inspire readers to get more out of their stay.

This booklet is part of the ScandAsia magazine and online media channel. ScandAsia serves all Scandinavian expatriates from Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland living in Thailand and elsewhere in Asia with news updates by email and online.

If you want to buy the physical book, please use this link:

Here are the main chapters:

Download the Thailand Expat Guide 2021 here.