Norway and Taiwan in wind farm contract

Norwegian offshore wind installation company Fred Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has been awarded a contract with the Japanese sustainable growth company Shimizu for the transportation and installation of monopile foundations for an offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

80 wind turbines will be installed on the west side of central Taiwan, and the plan is set to start in February 2024, and will last for about 200 days.

On FOWIC’s website, it is explained how Taiwan will have a capacity to create up to 640 MW green energy equivalent of more 600,000 Taiwan households and be another important step towards a fully green energy future in Taiwan, when the project is fully operated.

FOWIC already formed a partnership with the Japanese company Shimizu in 2021, with the aim of strengthening its position in the wind industry in the Asia Pacific region.

“This contract demonstrates our commitment to offshore wind development in APAC as a region and to our partnership with Shimizu,” said CEO of Fred Olsen Windcarrier, Alexandra Koefoed.

“We look forward to executing this project together with Shimizu and all the local stakeholders and suppliers on the project.”

Source: FOWIC and Splash 24/7