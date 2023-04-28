Norway identifies 20 new area for offshore wind development

The Norwegian authorities previously announced about twenty new areas for offshore wind development to support the country’s goal for the development of 30 GW of offshore wind energy generation.

“Together with several directorates and specialist communities, we have identified 20 sea areas with good wind resources, where the conflicts of interest between the environment, fisheries, and other industries are relatively low,” said Kjetil Lund, watercourses and energy director for Norway’s Directorate of Water Resources and Energy (NVE).

“These are areas along the entire coast, from Skagerak in the south to the Barents Sea in the north,” he added.

According to The Maritime Executive, Lund said that the final decision of how much offshore wind will be built and where was not made.

But further studies on the new areas will be conducted which also concern environmental, business interests, economics, effects on the power system, and the need for grids.

Source: https://maritime-executive.com/article/norway-identifies-up-to-20-new-areas-for-offshore-wind-development