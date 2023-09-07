Press photographer sentenced to 20 years in prison in Myanmar

A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a photojournalist to 20 years in prison. The sentence is the longest against a journalist since the coup back in 2021. It is the photographer’s employer, Myanmar Now, that reports on the sentence.

40-year-old Sai Zaw Thaike was arrested at the end of May in the state of Rakhine while covering the cyclone, Mocha.

Since the coup, more than 24,000 people have been arrested. Among them are over 150 journalists, and at least four journalists have been killed.

Myanmar is the country in the world that imprisons the second most journalists after China. These numbers were stated by Reporters Without Borders back in April.

Source: nrk.no