General news / Myanmar

Press photographer sentenced to 20 years in prison in Myanmar

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a photojournalist to 20 years in prison. The sentence is the longest against a journalist since the coup back in 2021. It is the photographer’s employer, Myanmar Now, that reports on the sentence.

40-year-old Sai Zaw Thaike was arrested at the end of May in the state of Rakhine while covering the cyclone, Mocha.

Since the coup, more than 24,000 people have been arrested. Among them are over 150 journalists, and at least four journalists have been killed.

Myanmar is the country in the world that imprisons the second most journalists after China. These numbers were stated by Reporters Without Borders back in April.

Source: nrk.no

Related posts:

Chinese Embassy accuses Swedish freelance journalist and author of lies Finnish firm denies maintaining ties to sanctioned company Myanmar military sentences journalist to additional 10 years in prison Several detained in Sweden after yet another Quran burning

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *