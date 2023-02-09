Denmark suspends wind power projects over possible EU conflict

The Danish Energy Agency has suspended applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects. This is due to a potential conflict with the European Union law, it said in a statement on February 6.

“The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the processing of offshore wind projects and other renewable energy projects under the “open door scheme,”” it said.

Denmark allows energy companies to submit unsolicited applications to install renewable energy projects under the so-called “open door scheme”. But giving permits under this program, could be a violation of EU law.

“It is a serious situation for the green transition, especially for the market players who are ready to invest in offshore wind,” Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard, said in the statement.

Aagaard said, he has reached out to the European Commission to resolve the matter.

Denmark aims to increase its offshore wind power capacity by 2030. According to the energy ministry, the current suspension will not affect the target.

Source: nasdaq.com