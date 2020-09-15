Norway-Asia Business Summit 2020 Kuala Lumpur Postponed

The Malaysian Norway Business Chamber (MNBC) released an announcement that the Norway-Asia Business Summit 2020 is postponed. The new date may be set to 2021. The statement said:

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Malaysia Norway Business Chamber (MNBC) has decided to postpone the Norway-Asia Business Summit 2020 (NABS2020). The decision to postpone the summit has been taken to minimise risks for all involved and to ensure a maximum level of safety and attendance from speakers, contributors and participants once the summit is to be held.

NABS2020 was originally scheduled for 22 to 24 September 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The summit is now likely to be rescheduled for the second quarter of 2021. A new date will be set and communicated once more clarity is achieved on the ongoing pandemic, its consequences and restrictions.

NABS2020 would like to thank for all interest and support received so far. The planning of the conference was well under way, including a set of key topics under the vision Shared Prosperity. NABS2020 invites all partners to continue their engagement, and works towards creating an even stronger programme for this event.