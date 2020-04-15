Telenor Myanmar gets involved in assisting Central Committee for Covid-19 prevention

Since 9 April 2020, Telenor Myanmar has been using its platform to raise funds for the National-Level Central Committee for covid-19 Prevention, Control and Treatment through an SMS-enabled donation programme.

Telenor is calling on its 22 million customers in Myanmar to be part of the nationwide prevention, control and treatment of covid-19. Customers can send an SMS with the text “1000” to a special short number to make a MMK 1,000 donation, which will be deducted from their prepaid balance. They can text as many times as they want and all donated funds will go directly to the activities of the covid-19 Committee. All funds gathered will be matched 1:1 by Telenor up to a total of USD 75,000 to support the project.

The initial timeline for the SMS donation is until June, subject to extension if the situation requires.



Telenor Myanmar recently donated essential hygiene, sanitation, and medical supplies worth over MMK 24 million to 15 quarantine centres in Bago Region and Mon State, through the Network Activity Group. 25,000 SIM cards loaded with 1GB data are also going to regional governments for distribution to the quarantined citizens. More than 8,500 SIM cards have been now received in Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon and Kayin.

Telenor Myanmar is also offering MMK 1 billion worth of rewards with recharge or pack purchases from any channels redeemed via MyTelenor through the Pyor Pee Yin Pyor campaign. The operator has extended a 50 percent discount on top-ups and recharge to enable customers to access more data during the ongoing covid-10 situation.

The company also offering free and unlimited access (“zero-rating”) to Ministry of Health and Sports’ website, including all public information related to the ongoing covid-19 situation in Myanmar.