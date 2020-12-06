H&M Foundation donated US$100,000 to help typhoon effected families in Philippines

Swedish fashion giant, H&M, donated 100,000 USD to the Philippine Red Cross to meet immediate needs of the 130,000 most vulnerable people affected by the recent typhoons.

Olle Castell, Head of Asia & Pacific, Swedish Red Cross said “It’s critical to quickly support communities after they have been hit hard by multiple and devastating typhoons on top of the relentless physical, emotional and economic toll of COVID-19. Thanks to the generous support from H&M Foundation, the Red Cross in both the Philippines and Vietnam can give immediate live-saving relief to affected families in this region as their lives and livelihoods have been disrupted and many have lost family members, their homes and sources of income.”

H&M Foundation give a total donation of 200,000 USD to the Red Cross, aiming to meet the immediate and urgent needs of people affected by the series of tropical cyclones that have devastated areas in both countries lately.



The donation covers the provision of household items, water purification tablets, water tanks, cash grants, food packs and more. Read the full article here