Norway decides to go ahead with “Cellular Agriculture Project”

The Research Council of Norway says it will fund a new-five year research project, “Arrival of Cellular Agriculture-Enabling Biotechnology for Future Food Production (ARRIVAL)” €2 million annually to support Norway in developing cellular agriculture and precision fermentation.

The Norwegian Institute of Food, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Research (Nofima) will spearhead the project with support from the contract research organization SINTEF Industry, Oslo Metropolitan University, the Norwegian Institute for Rural Research, the Norwegian Board of Technology, agriculture cooperative Nortura AS, and the Norwegian dairy enterprise, TINE AS.

Even though Singapore is the first and only country to approve the sale of cell-based meat since 2020, Norway sees opportunities to further explore alternatives “the food of the future.”

“We can increase self-sufficiency in food in Norway, and we do not have to kill animals to produce the necessary protein in the form of meat. In Norway, we have both the expertise and the money needed to develop new technical solutions for food production, says Sissel Rønning, the ARRIVAL lead.

Also, she adds that “Cell-based agriculture is a revolution in food production that can change agricultural production and ownership, land use, policy design, eating habits, and ethical issues.”

Source:

https://www.greenqueen.com.hk/cellular-agriculture-project-norway/

https://sentientmedia.org/singapore-partnership-cultivated-chicken/