China is now Norway’s biggest tech research partner

New report shows that China has been Norway’s biggest partner in technological research since 2019. China is thereby outpacing both the US and the UK, according to the recently published analysis.

The report is published by the Nordic Institute for Studies in Innovation, Research and Education. It notes that after a temporary decrease, the importance of Norwegian research collaboration with China has risen since 2017. Although the report states, that Denmark is a preferred partner relative to its size, it also states that all four Nordic countries (Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway) are increasing in China’s “collaboration profile”.

A key conclusion of the report is that China has taken over from the US as the world’s largest research nation. This is measured in terms of the number of articles in scientific journals. In technological research China dominates, claiming almost half of all articles published.

The top three areas of China-Norway research include environmental sciences, technology and computer science.

Transformation of the global scientific landscape

There has been a clear decline in cooperation between the US and China, as cooperation in technological research with China has become more sensitive. The same does not currently apply to other NATO countries.

In August, the Norwegian Ministry of Education launched new guidelines for responsible international knowledge collaboration. Referring to the trend among Western countries towards research and higher education relations with China.

“It is clear from this study that the global scientific landscape is indeed transforming,” says higher education specialist at Lund University, Professor Mats Benner.

“The traditional Anglo-Saxon networks of small European countries are being complemented by dense interaction with Asian countries. Despite geopolitical turbulence and security issues, this trend will most likely continue. China and South Korea are scientific powers to be reckoned with. In many critical areas, their investments and impact surpass those of Western countries, and collaboration with them seems inevitable,” Benner added.

Source: universityworldnews.com