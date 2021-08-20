Closing event for Nordic Innovation House Singapore: Healthcare Beyond Hospital to Community

The Nordic Innovation House Singapore invites you to their ‘Nordic Health Programme 2021 Closing Event: Healthcare Beyond Hospital to Community’ on 17 September.

More about the event:

With increased life expectancy and ageism in the future, this brings significant challenges for healthcare providers and demands to transform healthcare delivery across providers, moving care beyond the hospital, to the community.

Populations in smart cities like Singapore and the Nordic region are facing similar healthcare challenges in aging and chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, mental health, and cardiovascular diseases. They are constantly developing innovative health tech solutions (management, prevention, intervention, and rehabilitation) to address these challenges and to provide more efficient, affordable, and better quality care to match the needs of the fast-expanding silver economy. Hence, enhancing integrated care systems focused on the primary care and community is key for future health and health care transformation.

Join us to learn more about healthcare beyond hospitals to the communities, key challenges, market opportunities, and future-ready healthcare innovations applicable in Singapore and the Nordic countries. And not to be missed – Nordic Showcase by the selected companies in this program!

NIH-SG Nordic Health Virtual Market Entry Programme (6 – 17.9) is tailor-made for a group of selected Nordic Health companies seeking new market opportunities in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

