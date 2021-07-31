Norwegians in Vietnam are asked to sign up for Covid-19 vaccination

The Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi shares the following important information about Covid-19 vaccination for Norwegian citizens over the age of 18, who wish to register to receive an offer to be vaccinated locally by the Vietnamese authorities:

29. Jul 2021, Vietnamese local authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have requested that the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam state the number of Norwegian citizens in HCMC who wish to be included in future COVID-19 vaccination plans. Norwegian citizens over the age of 18, who wish to register to receive an offer to be vaccinated locally by the Vietnamese authorities, are initially asked to register at www.reiseregistrering.no

This registration option applies in the first instance only to Norwegian citizens who live in HCMC, so please specify your place of residence clearly when you register. By registering, you also agree to registration which is in line with Norwegian privacy legislation. When we receive more information from local authorities in HCMC about the vaccination process, we will pass on this information via SMS to those who have registered. We want to emphasize that vaccination is voluntary. Many of you may have already been vaccinated in Norway or are planning to do so.

The Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam is not involved in the vaccination process in HCMC, but only disseminates information we have received from local authorities about the possibility of local vaccination of foreign citizens in HCMC. We will therefore not be able to respond to inquiries from you about the further process regarding the time of vaccination, types of vaccines that are offered, or whether it may also include non-Norwegian citizens who live with Norwegian citizens. We also do not have information about / when the vaccination offer will also be given to Norwegian citizens who live in other provinces in Vietnam beyond what is already on the embassy’s website about Covid 19 Vaccine.

We encourage everyone to follow the embassy’s website and the embassy’s Facebook about COVID-19 information which will be continuously updated when new information is available.