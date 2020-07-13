Norway opens borders for most European countries on 15 July 2020

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on 10 July 2020 their borders are going to reopening to certain countries from 15 July 2020. As well as additional advice that traveling should be well thought out as Covid-19 situation is still unpredictable globally.

The statement said:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is introducing new exceptions to the travel advice against non-essential travel to all countries. The new exceptions apply to individual countries in the Schengen area/EEA from 15 July.

From 15 June, exceptions to the travel advice were introduced for Nordic countries and regions. From 15 July, the Ministry’s travel advice against non-essential travel in all countries will no longer apply to the following Nordic countries and regions and countries in the Schengen area/EEA:

Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Færoe Islands, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, as well as the regions of Blekinge, Kronoberg and Skåne in Sweden.

The exceptions apply to countries and regions that satisfy the criteria for infection levels set by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

The countries in the Schengen area/EEA where the travel advice against all non-essential travel still apply are: Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania and parts of Sweden (see above).

The Institute of Public Health will in principle update the list of countries and regions that satisfy the criteria set for infection levels every two weeks. More information is available on the website of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is maintaining its global advice against non-essential travel to all countries not included in the exceptions. This travel advice currently applies until 20 August.

The exceptions to the travel advice should not be taken as encouragement to travel. Everyone should consider all the potential ramifications before they travel. Those planning to travel abroad must make sure they know what restrictions and infection control rules apply in the country they are visiting. The spread of infection in Europe is still very difficult to predict and can shift very quickly. Each individual must think carefully about whether their intended travel is necessary. The measures and restrictions in each country may differ widely and may be more comprehensive than Norwegian infection control rules.

Those who choose to travel abroad should have a valid passport and travel insurance. As always, the Ministry encourages all Norwegian citizens travelling abroad to register their trips using the travel information portal reiseregistrering.no.

More information is available on the government website.